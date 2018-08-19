VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Holdings Cut by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2,548.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 714,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,468 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $23.61 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

