Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $183.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.