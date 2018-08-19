Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Verint Systems worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 553.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.50 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.55 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.79 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

