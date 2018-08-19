Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Verisign worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $150.75 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.