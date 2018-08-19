Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.21 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,624,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,291,000 after buying an additional 298,629 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,074,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,287,000 after buying an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.78.

HII opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

