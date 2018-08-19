Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 152,731 Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.75 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $726,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

