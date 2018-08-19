Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 18,700 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,288,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,194,000 after buying an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,873,000 after buying an additional 501,191 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,822,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,367,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,223,000 after buying an additional 64,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $71.00 and set a “$65.34” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $1,920,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

