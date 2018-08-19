Vito S. Pantilione Acquires 500 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.04. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 237.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

