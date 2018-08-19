vSlice (VSL) Trading Down 36.8% This Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a total market cap of $943,526.00 and $5.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00307981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00157928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

