Walmart (WMT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

