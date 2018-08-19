Walmart (WMT) Given “Hold” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

WMT opened at $97.85 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

