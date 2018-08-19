Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 112,096 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,886,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,811,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,496,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,978,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,518,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $915,783,000 after purchasing an additional 129,750 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,237,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $778,148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $648,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $14,957,209.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

