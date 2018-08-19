Waves Hits Market Capitalization of $217.45 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00033370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves has a total market cap of $217.45 million and $2.74 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00029916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001504 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032840 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin, Indodax, YoBit, Exmo, Kuna, Exrates, Bittrex, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, Bitbns, Binance, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Upbit, Tidex, Coinrail, BCEX, Cryptohub, OKEx, Liqui and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.