Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.67 Million Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,312,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $43,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 127,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 667,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.78 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0293 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

