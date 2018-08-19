Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.49

News coverage about Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset High Income Fund II earned a news sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 43.415991725322 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 149,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,769. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

