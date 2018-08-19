Wheatland Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

