White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 46,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $35.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

