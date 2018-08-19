WillScot Corp (WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.55 Million

Analysts forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $155.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $585.30 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $624.80 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,520,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WillScot during the 1st quarter valued at $3,412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,719,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 445,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,517. WillScot has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

