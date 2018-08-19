Wink Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Wink has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009832 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000429 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

Wink is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

