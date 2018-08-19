XDNA Price Tops $0.40 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00006132 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, XDNA has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $486,573.00 and $48,876.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.02395653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00622626 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00023154 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00049982 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00027065 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010642 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 1,871,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,884 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

