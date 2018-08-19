Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $1,833,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,717,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,539 shares of company stock worth $12,492,550. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,676. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

