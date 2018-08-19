Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cray Inc. (CRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Cray reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.22%. Cray’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Cray stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.48. Cray has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cray by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cray in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cray by 78.6% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cray in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cray by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,084,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 349,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

