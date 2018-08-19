Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of BAH opened at $49.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $712,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,600 shares of company stock worth $16,619,672. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

