Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MED initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,777,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,403,000 after acquiring an additional 264,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,835,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,107,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 928,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

