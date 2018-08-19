Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Corp (DOOR) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.01. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 86,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,261.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 153.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.