Zacks: Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.80 Million

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post sales of $218.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.00 million and the lowest is $216.79 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $976.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.60 million to $989.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.47 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 29.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 22.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,603,000.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.90. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

