Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

MANH stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,631. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $733,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

