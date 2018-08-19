Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.32. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 342,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.39. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $81,889.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Ann Wolf acquired 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $100,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

