Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings. Bank of Commerce posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $12.75 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 155.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

