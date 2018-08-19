Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Clearwater Paper posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.15 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 202,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,353. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

