Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “$4.41” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $445.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 211,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 237,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 387,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

