Zacks: Brokerages Expect SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings. SSR Mining reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SSR Mining by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SSR Mining by 14.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 6.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 134,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,024. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 10.40.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

