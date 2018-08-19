Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone Inc (VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.89). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Veritone and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Veritone from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.94. Veritone has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $298,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Veritone by 494.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

