Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

AVAL opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.55.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

