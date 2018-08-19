Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tocagen (TOCA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.23. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 130,944.75% and a negative return on equity of 70.79%. equities analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tocagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tocagen by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

