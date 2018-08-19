Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (AVGR) to Sell

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.69. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

