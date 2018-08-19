Zacks: VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Given $5.30 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VOXX International an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

VOXX stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 million, a P/E ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 7.58%. equities research analysts expect that VOXX International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Lesser acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in VOXX International by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

