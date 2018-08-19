Zalando (ZAL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.61 ($52.97).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €44.42 ($50.48) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

