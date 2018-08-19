Zilliqa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.52 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and BiteBTC. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $299.75 million and $16.52 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00300088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00159033 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00035157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,567,802,268 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tokenomy, OKEx, BiteBTC, OTCBTC, UEX, GOPAX, IDEX, Coinone, Binance, HitBTC, FCoin, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Bithumb, DDEX, OOOBTC, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Kucoin, BitForex, Koinex, BitMart, Hotbit, Upbit, DEx.top, Kyber Network, Coinhub, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

