ZMINE Price Down 16.5% This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $50,644.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 786,956,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,737,712 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

