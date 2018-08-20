$0.09 EPS Expected for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (IRET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 60.17%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

In other INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock news, CFO John Kirchmann purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,071.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,662 shares of company stock worth $195,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 504,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,124. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

