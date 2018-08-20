$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.79 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of CPSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.41. 45,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,448. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 433.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

