-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.05). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Gabrielle K. Mcdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Winterscheidt sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $250,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $6,036,900 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

