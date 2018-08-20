-$0.13 EPS Expected for Hortonworks Inc (HDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hortonworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Hortonworks reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hortonworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hortonworks.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Hortonworks stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.36. Hortonworks has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $49,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,681.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Fudge sold 60,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,065,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,766 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hortonworks by 351.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,476 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Hortonworks by 100.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hortonworks by 47.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,677 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the first quarter worth about $30,266,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the second quarter worth about $22,273,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hortonworks (HDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.