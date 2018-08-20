$0.33 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc (YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Yelp posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Aegis cut Yelp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $44.74. 1,969,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,441. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $274,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,303 shares of company stock worth $8,717,165. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $1,952,000. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,850,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,063,251 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $534,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

