-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

EYEN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.