$0.59 EPS Expected for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Washington Federal posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Federal.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Washington Federal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 63.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,882,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $828,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.