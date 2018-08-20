$10.55 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $10.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $8.64 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $4.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $52.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $44.99 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $244,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 43,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,171,874.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,208 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $27.16 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

