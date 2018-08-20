$103.96 Million in Sales Expected for FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) to report sales of $103.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FCB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $104.71 million. FCB Financial posted sales of $84.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FCB Financial will report full year sales of $400.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $404.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $462.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $453.50 million to $471.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FCB Financial.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.55. 22,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,250. FCB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCB. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FCB Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FCB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

