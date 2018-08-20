$120.33 Million in Sales Expected for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) to report sales of $120.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.32 million. Netshoes (CAYMAN) reported sales of $140.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Netshoes (CAYMAN) will report full-year sales of $518.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.15 million to $523.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $565.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $542.58 million to $587.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netshoes (CAYMAN).

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NETS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of NETS stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Netshoes has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $78.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Company Profile

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

